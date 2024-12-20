Content Overload Causing Content Indigestion: Prasoon Joshi Warns At Republic Sangam

New Delhi: Prasoon Joshi, who dons several feathers in his cap - poet, writer, lyricist and screenwriter - graced the Republic Media's Sangam event on Friday, December 20. Other than his role in the film industry, he also serves as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification. During his session at the event, he talked about various topics, including, content overload, the rise of mobile phones in kids, his critical role at the CBFC and more. The lyricist explained in detail what's the difference between positive and negative content online and how it hampers our brains daily.

Prasoon Joshi details the difference between Positive & Negative content

When asked about content overload and how it hampers the individual, to this, Prasoon Joshi broke down this into various segments. He started by saying, “In today's digital age, everyone is a content creator, constantly producing and consuming a vast amount of information.” He elaborated by saying, “Just like food nourishes the body, content feeds the mind. High-quality content stimulates creativity and knowledge, while bad content can have a detrimental effect on mental health.”

Prasoon Joshi gave a warning to the individuals by drawing a powerful analogy and comparing bad content to bad food. He warns, "Aapke dimag ko apaj ho jayega" (Your mind will suffer) if you consume poor-quality content consistently.