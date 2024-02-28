Advertisement

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal was released in theaters on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's Article 370. The Yami Gautam starrer has been outperforming Crakk since its release. Crakk collected ₹4.25 crore net on its first day, but experienced a slowdown on Day 2. Its numbers fell by 49.41 percent on February 24, but gained little momentum on Sunday, February 25, when the film had 13.33% Hindi occupancy and an 11.63 percent increase in collection. However, the film saw a massive dip in its numbers on its first Monday and failed its Monday test.

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal fails its Monday test

As per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal managed to rake in ₹9.70 crore net within its four-day run in theatres. Crakk opened with a collection of ₹4.25 crore net, while it managed to amass ₹2.15 crore net on Day 2 of its release. On Day 3, the film raked in ₹2.4 crore net. However, the film saw a massive dip in its numbers on Monday and collected ₹1 crore, as per Sacnilk. According to early estimates, the film earned ₹2 crore in the overseas market and ₹7.25 crore in the domestic market, totaling ₹9.25 crore as of Day 3.

Meanwhile, Crakk had an overall 10.46% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Vidyut Jammwal's film had to highest occupancy in regions like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and others. The first Monday numbers are crucial in determining the lifetime business of a film, therefore, the box office business of Crakk does not seem promising in the coming weeks.

Article 370 vs Crakk

Article 370 is Bollywood's first box-office surprise this year. The Yami Gautam film has taken over the ticket window and is performing well. At the very least, the first Monday indicates a strong run for the film. Aditya Dhar produced the film, which is based on the Indian government's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019. After its first Monday, Article 370 had collected more than ₹31.8 crore nett in India, indicating a strong start. Crakk, which was released alongside Article 370 on Friday, has collected around ₹9.70 crore nett in four days.

