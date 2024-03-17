Advertisement

The much-anticipated trailer for Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, released on Saturday, March 16. The trailer of the film captured attention and made headlines. Crew's trailer promised audiences a thrilling roller-coaster ride. Notably, some eagle-eyed fans noticed changes in certain dialogues during the theatrical teaser.

CBFC changes dialogues in Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer Crew

Audiences who saw Crew's trailer on the big screen were taken aback by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) changes, which included replacing "haraamzaade" with "ameerzaade" and "haraamiyon" with "kamino." Now that the theatrical trailer has been released, the censors have revealed additional changes. In a scene where Tabu as an air hostess sternly says "Baith, c*****e", the digital release kept the word, whereas the theatrical version changed it to "Bhootiye." Fans are now wondering if similar changes will be made in the film's theatrical release.

What more do we know about Crew?

The trailer of the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer theatrical film Crew was unveiled on Saturday in the Kurla area of Mumbai, and it gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight.

The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

While Kareena’s comic timing leaves the viewers in splits, Kriti adds her delightful charm to the situational comedy with Tabu shining in her role as their senior.

The trailer promises a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer. It also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)