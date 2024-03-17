×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Crew: CBFC Replaces Cuss Words, Dialogues In Trailer Of Tabu, Kareena And Kriti Starrer

Audiences who saw Crew's trailer starring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti on the big screen were taken aback by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) changes.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew Movie
Crew Movie | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-anticipated trailer for Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, released on Saturday, March 16. The trailer of the film captured attention and made headlines. Crew's trailer promised audiences a thrilling roller-coaster ride. Notably, some eagle-eyed fans noticed changes in certain dialogues during the theatrical teaser.

CBFC changes dialogues in Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer Crew

Audiences who saw Crew's trailer on the big screen were taken aback by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) changes, which included replacing "haraamzaade" with "ameerzaade" and "haraamiyon" with "kamino." Now that the theatrical trailer has been released, the censors have revealed additional changes. In a scene where Tabu as an air hostess sternly says "Baith, c*****e", the digital release kept the word, whereas the theatrical version changed it to "Bhootiye." Fans are now wondering if similar changes will be made in the film's theatrical release.

 

 

What more do we know about Crew?

The trailer of the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer theatrical film Crew was unveiled on Saturday in the Kurla area of Mumbai, and it gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

Advertisement

 

 

The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight.

Advertisement

The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

While Kareena’s comic timing leaves the viewers in splits, Kriti adds her delightful charm to the situational comedy with Tabu shining in her role as their senior.

Advertisement

The trailer promises a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer. It also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

2 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

4 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

9 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

18 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

18 minutes ago
Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

22 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

30 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

36 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

36 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

36 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

41 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen

MV Ruen Rescued

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo