Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Kriti Sanon Says Crew Is Not ‘Men-Bashing’ Movie, Addresses Perception Around Female-led Project

Kriti Sanon features in the upcoming movie Crew which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Its a buddy-comedy and will hit big screens on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon is all set to star in one of the most anticipated movies of the year - Crew. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Tabu and Kareena Kapoor with Diljit Dosanjh in a cameo appearance. The cast and crew of the film came together for the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai today, March 16. At the trailer launch, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress clarified that the film is not about men-bashing or does not carry a hard-hitting social message. 

Kriti Sanon says it is refreshing to work with women in Crew

The trailer of Crew which was unveiled on Saturday gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as three air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. During the trailer launch, Kriti said, "I think we always get to work with men mostly, and it was very very refreshing to actually work with women. Women who are so so talented, who I have admired for years. And I think we all look up to them for what they bring to the table, and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves, and how."

"And I think the way this film is written, the way these characters are, there is so much life, and so much chemistry between these three. And what people are loving, what I am hearing is the chemistry in general, and that's about the Crew," shared Kriti, who was most recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. 

Kriti Sanon says women can do comedy well and Crew proves it 

Speaking at the trailer launch Kriti asserted “I feel jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain serious hai bahut, ya fir kuch mudda hoga, ya koi men bashing hogi, and all that. So, isme esa kuch bhi nahi hai. You can see women can do comedy very very well. I really hope you all love it." (I feel, whenever a film featuring women or girls releases, everyone thinks it is very serious, or there will be some issue, or there will be men bashing, and all that. So there is nothing like that in this movie.).” 

The movie also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.
 

(With inputs from IANS)

