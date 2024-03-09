Crew Director Opens Up About Challenges Of Casting Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Advertisement

Crew is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Releasing on March 29, the film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Based on the backdrop of the airline industry, the actresses essay the role of air hostesses in the film. In a new interview, the director of the film, A Krishnan shared if he faced any challenges in shooting with three actresses.

Everyone left their star suits in the vanity: Crew director on casting three actresses

A Krishnan, the Crew director spoke to Pinkvilla and detailed if he faced any challenges while shooting for the film. He confessed that despite their star status, the cast of the film left their ‘star’ status and that they were respectful of the process of filmmaking.

The filmmaker told the publication, “If you saw the attitude on the sets, it would be hard for you to say who is older and who is younger.” The director further mentioned that all actors were cordial on the set. He added, “Everyone left their star suits in the vanity. Most of these stars got to be these stars by being very honest to their craft; They were extremely respectful to the process. There was a lot of reverence. Yes there were discussions but it comes from a very honest place of curiosity. So, there was no pressure. The only pressure we had was the pressure of time. You have to be efficient of the time the actor has given you.”

Crew director opens up on the difficulties of shooting at an airport

In the same interview, the director opened up about the difficulties of shooting for a film at an airport. Recalling the challenges he told the publication, “Shooting in airport was a really high pressure situation because there are so many restrictions in an airport. It was very lovely of Adani airport and the airport in Goa, that there was access to places where cameras have not gone before. These are very expensive locations. Anil Kapoor weaved his magic and managed to get these locations. He literally went out of the way to get the locations for us. That was amazing.”

Meanwhile, Crew, is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. The film is set to land in cinemas on March 29.