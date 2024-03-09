×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Crew Director Rajesh A Krishnan Teases Plot Of Kareena Kapoor-Tabu Starrer Ahead Of Release

Headlined by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Crew also features Dilijit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. The film will release on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew Teaser Release
Crew | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to hit the big screen on March 29. Dilijit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also make a special appearance in the heist movie. Ahead of the release, the film’s director Rajesh A Krishnan revealed the premise of one of the most anticipated movies of the year. 

What is the plot of Crew? 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla Rajesh was asked about the plot of Crew as not much is said about it in the trailer and the single-released song. Revealing a few plot points of the movie, the director said, “It is very pertinent to what is happening in the airline industry today. It's about a bunch of women who are working in the airline business. It's a myth that air hostesses have a very glamorous life. It's not a glamorous life. If you have to trade your sleep and work like maids in the sky, you avoid the gaze of all the people.” 

 

Ultimately, he stated that Crew is really about the fate of the air hostesses when their end of the bargain is broken. “It's about an adventure they set out on. It's about how they get into the situation. Do they get out of the situation? Does it get crazier? Do they fall into a rabbit hole? And does that rabbit hole keep getting deeper?" added Rajesh. 

The director acknowledged that the movie does get dark when asked to elaborate, but he made it clear that it's more of a dramedy with an adventure to keep things interesting.

A look at the thrilling teaser of Crew

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of Crew, filled with witty dialogue, humour, and catchy music. It has garnered a positive response from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure. It begins with a cabin crew giving safety instructions on a flight. It also shows how Kareena’s character is tired of the same life for the last six months. However, the trio then seems to go on a mission, but with a dollop of comedy.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

