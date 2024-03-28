×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Crew Director Says Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Come With Their Own Baggage: How Do I Make...

Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan shared that it was a massive challenge to make the audience forget about the combined star power of the three actors.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
CrewCrew | Image:CrewCrew
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After his 2020 directorial debut Lootcase, Rajesh A Krishnan is coming up with Crew, which follows three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. With the carrier on the verge of bankruptcy, their future seems uncertain but then they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, a casting coup of sorts as claimed by many. Meanwhile, Krishnan shared that it was a massive challenge to make the audience forget about the combined star power of the three actors.

A still from Crew | Image: YouTube screengrab

Rajesh A Krishnan on casting Kareena, Tabu and Kriti for Crew

"They come with some kind of baggage with the number of films each one of them has done. How do I make people forget that this is not Tabu, with whom you associate very intellectual, arthouse, auteur-led films, albeit she has been constantly breaking the mould by doing commercial cinema like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2... We had to figure out what personality we are going to put into each of these characters," Krishnan told PTI.

A still from Crew | Image: YouTube screengrab

Krishnan credits Rhea Kapoor for pulling casting coup

About getting the star-studded cast together, Rajesh A Krishnan gave full credit to producer Rhea Kapoor. "You're working with very crafty actors... Rhea has single-handedly gone out there... I don't know what kind of demons she fought - time, resources, planning, getting dates of all these people together. I loved the cast and the actors were already looking forward to doing this film, but they were looking for a director," he recalled.

"My stars aligned and they really liked me. I cannot tell you what all we have learnt from someone like Diljit being on set. Kapil is like a livewire. It was an unbelievable experience. I would gawk at the actors and forget to call for a cut sometimes," Krishnan added.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

