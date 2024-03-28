×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Exclusive/ Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Starrer Comedy Drama To Earn ₹8 Crore

Crew will hit the big screens on March 29. The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead and will be a box office hit as per trade analysts.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Crew posters
Crew posters | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Crew is one of the most anticipated movies of March 2024. Headlined by seasoned actresses like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie has created significant buzz among cine-goers ahead of release. The comedy-drama will hit the big screen on March 29, and as per trade analysts will register a good business at the box office. The advance booking for the movie opened on March 26 and has shown a positive trend in business so far. 

Crew advance booking numbers show audience interest in the film

Crew’s release on the big screen will coincide with the Good Friday holiday which is expected to aid the film’s business. As per industry tracking site Sacnilk, the Rajesh A. Krishnan directorial has sold 21666 tickets for day 1 of the film’s release amounting to a decent ₹45.76 Lac in advance collections. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital, trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Akshay Rathi opined that the film will open to a good collection and will be a hit at the box office.

 

 

Akshay Rathi credited the movie’s “quirky plot” and “mass entertaining songs” for making the film a definite success. He said, “Crew is looking extremely exciting. It has three female superstars from three different generations Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. All three of them have a fan following of their own, which will lead to people buying tickets and watching it in the theatres. It has a quirky plot, some mass entertaining songs like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah’s Naina which has really caught on. I think it has got all the recipes for a winner.”  

 

 

His peer Taran Adarsh seconded Rathi’s opinion and also praised the movie. Claiming that he has watched the film, the trade expert commented, “It has a very interesting plot, the way they have shot it, the actors have done super in the film. The songs have also become very popular.” 

How much business will Crew do on day 1? 

As per the trade analysts the Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer will open to a decent number and will grow owing to a positive word of mouth. While Akshay Rathi gives an estimate of “₹5-6 crore”, Adarsh presents an ambitious “₹8-10 crores” on the first day. However, both experts are of the opinion that it is too early to give an exact estimate and word of mouth will largely impact the movie’s business. Taran Adarsh also added that the the Good Friday holiday will aid in the film’s business and it will “have an open run at the box office until Eid releases (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan)." 

 

Crew official poster | Image: Instagram 

 

While Crew enjoys a solo release from Bollywood, the film will clash with Godzilla Vs Kong, which is also releasing on the same day. Opining if the Hollywood classic will have an impact on the comedy-drama, Akshay Rathi said, “Godzilla vs Kong is releasing on the same day, which can also do very compelling numbers at this point in time. Both of these films cater to very different demographics and can happily co-exist at the box office.” The trade analysts believe that the “entertainment quotient” of the movie will drive it to success. Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo roles. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

