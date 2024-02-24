Advertisement

Crew is all set to hit the big screen on March 29. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Dilijit Dosanjh makes a special appearance in the heist movie. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon go undercover as cabin crew

On February 24, Crew makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The heist drama features the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu as cabin crew members. The teaser opens with the cast members delivering safety instructions to the passengers on the flight. Sharing the teaser, the cast of the film wrote in the caption, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai ❤️‍🔥”

The clip then cuts to Kareena's character talking about getting bored following the same routine. The characters are then shown to take on a mission which ends up becoming a comedy of error. A reworked version of the popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai can be heard in the background.

All you need to know about Crew

Initially slated to release on March 22, the film will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in major roles. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception. The motion poster shows the leading ladies as cabin crew but their looks have not been revealed yet.

Crew also marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding. Earlier, talking about the project, Rhea said she is grateful to begin work on the film with her dream cast.