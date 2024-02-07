Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are all set to share the screen space for the first time together in The Crew. The release date of the film was announced by the makers along with a motion poster today, February 2. The film is based on the life of airline staff and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

The Crew is ready to take off!

Rhea Kapoor’s production The Crew is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year. Now, the release date of the film has been revealed by its makers. With the first motion poster of the movie, the makers revealed that the film will released on March 29. Along with the motion poster, it was also announced that the title and poster of the same will be unveiled soon.

Initially slated to release on March 22, the film will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in major roles. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception. The motion poster shows the leading ladies as cabin crew but their looks have not been revealed yet.

All we need to know about The Crew

The Crew also marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding. Earlier, talking about the project, Rhea said she is grateful to begin work on the film with her dream cast.

"As we embark on this exciting journey of filming The Crew, I am filled with gratitude and enthusiasm. Collaborating with Ektaa has been a true joy, as we share a common passion for bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen. I am filled with gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together a dream star cast for The Crew, the producer told PTI. The film is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting taking place in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

