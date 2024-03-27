×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Exclusive/ Crew Writers Reveal Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Underwent 'Specialised Training' For The Film

The writers of Crew have revealed that Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon received specialised training from air hostesses for authenticity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Underwent 'Specialised Training' For Crew: Writers
Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Underwent 'Specialised Training' For Crew: Writers | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and are currently gearing up for the release of their next film, Crew. One of the most awaited March releases, the film will hit the big screen on March 29. Just ahead of its release, the film’s writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra have spoken about the special training that the actresses received. 

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti receive specialised training for Crew 

In a conversation with Republic, Mehul and Nidhi explained that the preparation of Crew was meticulous with Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti “receiving specialised training from seasoned air hostesses, adding authenticity to their performances.” “They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity," the writers further added.

Poster of Crew | Image: Instagram

They lauded the actresses for paying close attention to what was being taught. They said, “Tabu, Kareena and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team”.

Crew director on why it is important to put the spotlight on air hostesses

Earlier, in a candid conversation Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan opened up about wanting to bring forth the story of air hostesses who often get sandwiched between big government deals and the means of the airline industry. The director further promised that the film will be sparking an appreciable balance between a message and entertainment value. 

He said, "They come in, in the hope and faith that, 'my company will look after me'; Because when they are up in the air, it's a myth that air hostesses have a very glamorous life. It's not a glamorous life. If you have to trade your sleep and work like maids in the sky, you avoid the gaze of all the people. If you look at what's happening to the airline business, an airport is the new railway station today. The air hostesses have to cater to or rather deal with a variety of people."

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

