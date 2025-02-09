Cricketer Suresh Raina Attends Special Screening Of Loveyapa With Aamir Khan, Says 'Junaid Khan Is Going To Shine'

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa hit the big screens on February 7. Recently, cricketer Suresh Raina along with some other members of the cricketing fraternity attended a special screening of the movie. Aamir Khan hosted the screening and the cricketer penned a note after the premiere.

Suresh Raina pens a note for Junaid Khan after Loveyapa screening

On February 9, Suresh Raina took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the screening event. In the photos, the Taare Zameen Par actor donned a white shirt with blue denim. Raina, on the other hand, sported a green jacket over an all-black look. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, “Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring."

Talking about Junaid, Raina mentioned, “Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie Loveyapa - he’s going to shine! 💫 God bless 😇#love #respect #amirkhan” Expressing his gratitude and showing appreciation for the film, the cricketer mentioned, “Lovely movie and a lovely evening”.

Aamir Khan hosts special screening for Loveyapa

Aamir Khan is pulling all the stops to promote Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's, Loveyapa. The 3 Idiots actor recently accompanied his son during a special screening of the highly-awaited film. Produced by Phantom Studios, along with AGS Entertainment, the film talks about a modern-day love story.