Daughter Esha Deol Reacts To Father Dharmendra's Death Rumours, Confirms 'My Father Is Stable And Recovering'
Amid the news of Dharmendra's death, his daughter Esha Deol has issued a statement stating that the actor is recovering at the hospital.
Dharmendra Is Alive: Esha Deol, the daughter of He-Man of Bollywood, has strongly reacted after the media channels reported that Dharmendra has died. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery." The veteran actor is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, and his kids, Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana, are by his side.
Earlier, Sunny Deol's team issued a similar statement urging people not to spread false news and give the family some privacy as their father recovers. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” read the statement.
On Monday evening, family members were spotted arriving at the Mumbai hospital, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol.
Apart from the family, several Bollywood celebrities also reached to check on Dharmendra's health, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel.
Affectionately called Dharam ji among industry peers, the veteran actor made his debut in 1960. In a career spanning over six decades, the actor has featured in over 300 films, including Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, and Elaan-E-Jung. His breakthrough came in 1964 with Ayee Milan Ki Bela, in which he played the role of an antagonist. Next, he will be seen in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The movie will hit the theatres on December 25, clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
