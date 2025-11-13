De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's Movie Collects Nearly ₹2 Crore In Pre-sales

De De Pyaar De 2 is headlined by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the movie will hit the big screens on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. The advanced booking of the movie commenced on November 11, and the film has performed well.

Official poster of De De Pyaar de 2 | Image: X

Releasing with no other major Bollywood film, De De Pyaar De 2 is eyeing a decent collection on day 1. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 comedy, and the franchise factor will likely benefit the collection of the film. Additionally, the star-studded cast with Ajay Devgn returning to comedy is expected to aid the film's business.

As per the trade analyst site Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 has amassed a total of ₹1.84 Cr in day 1 advance booking, at the time of publishing. With the high interest in the movie and the evening hours remaining, the pre-sale bookings for the movie might cross ₹2 crore, setting it up for a decent start. The word of mouth and early reviews of the movie will further determine its opening day collection. De De Pyaar De 2 has already sold 18362202 tickets, without blocked seats, for the first day shows. A partial Children's Day holiday is also likely to benefit the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple before De De Pyaar De 2 release

Ahead of the release of De De Pyaar De 2, the lead actress Rakul Preet Singh offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress donned a yellow suit for the temple visit. Sharing a picture from the premises after the visit, she wrote in the caption, “Seeked blessings at Siddivinayak Temple. De De Pyaar De 2 releases tomorrow. Please give us all your love. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's story | Image: Instagram