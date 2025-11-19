De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's Film Registers Small Growth, Eyes ₹50 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer hit the big screens on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, which also featured Tabu. At the end of the five-day theatrical run, the movie had amassed a total of ₹44 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office update

De De Pyaar De 2 opened to ₹8.75 crore on day 1 of release. The movie has garnered a total of ₹34.75 over the first weekend of release. Despite the decent collection over the weekend, the business of the Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer plummeted on the first Monday. The movie earned ₹4.25 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 official poster | Image: X

De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a small uptick on Tuesday following an expected weekday dip. The movie raked in ₹5 crore in collections on the fifth day of theatrical release. The film has amassed a total of ₹44 crore after the 5-day theatrical run. De De Pyaar De 2 likely breaches the ₹50 crore mark in the second weekend of release. No other significant releases until Tere Ishk Mein on November 28 will further help aid the collection of the romantic comedy.



Also Read: HYBE's Bang Si-Hyuk Summoned For 5th Time In Unfair Trading Case

All about De De Pyaar De 2

The romantic comedy is a sequel to the 2019 film, which also starred Tabu. In the sequel, Ajay and Rakul will reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, respectively. In De De Pyaar De 2, Ayesha brings back Ashish to visit her parents, played by R Madhavan and Gautami. However, things become complicated as Ayesha lies to her parents about Ashish's age. Meezaan Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi's entry added more drama and chaos to the storyline.



Also Read: NBC Announces Date For 78th Primetime Emmy Awards - Details Inside

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 official poster | Image: X