There are endless examples of reel-to-real life love stories in the industry and as long a list of the famous 'heartbreaks' of Bollywood actors through the decades. One Bollywood celebrity who has recently defined how to be friends with your 'ex' is none other than the stunning Deepika Padukone. Deepika and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was the talk of the town right from the moment it started. But Deepika has often prided in her ability to move on. After the Deepika-Ranbir relationship ended, the duo continued to work together and appreciated each other in their professional capacities on multiple occassions. Even after the breakup, Deepika works with her ex Ranbir Kapoor. She drinks coffee with his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt and hangs out with Ranbir's family. Oh, and she is happily married to the love of her life, Ranveer Singh. All of it, without being awkward.

The Deepika way: 4 lessons on how to be friends with your ex

1. Family first policy does not change

Deepika and Ranbir broke up a long time ago. The two actors, through the years, have matured with age and dealt with their past as adults, as per accounts put on record by both actors. Their mutual respect for each other in their public statements are an example of the same. After their break-up Deepika Padukone continued to make sure that her relationship with Ranbir's parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor did not change. Deepika took some time off and visited Ranbir's parents in New York. Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment at that point.

2 . If your friend dates your ex, don't villify the friend

This moment is from the latest season of Koffee with Karan, featuring Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on the 'Koffee couch'. The episode was filled with laughter, banter, sharing stories and positivity. Deepika Padukone continued her warm relationship with Alia Bhatt not only on that show, but the trend continued on social posts as well. The lesson that Deepika Padukone was sending was that you can be comfortable with your ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend if you were friends earlier.

3. Don't sour relations for the sake of it

We all have heard stories about an ex and the current boyfriend of a girl crossing paths. That moment was never awkward for Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh because of the bonhomie the two always shared as being part of the industry. Bollywood has always seen ugly ex spats, but in the case of Ranbir and Ranveer it has been a display of maturity. Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her husband Ranveer Singh have always been supportive of each other. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also appeared together on the show 'Koffee with Karan' together.

4. Concentrate on yourself

Deepika Padukone, in several interviews, has talked about how she moved on from that bad breakup. Deepika has often spoken about the importance of taking time out for yourself to process the emotions. She has said ignoring your emotions after a break up will not make them go away. Deepika, while stressing on concentrating on yourself after a break up, has also spoke about the need to seek out new opportunities after a break up. The actress has also spoken about meeting new people as the way to deal with a break up.

