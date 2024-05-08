Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple announced in February that they would be welcoming their baby in September of this year. Since the pregnancy announcement, Deepika has made a couple of public appearances but kept her baby bump hidden from the media.

As she recently returned from her babymoon with Ranveer, the Fighter star seemed miffed with the paps clicking her photos and hit at a photographer’s camera to stop him from taking her pictures.

Deepika Padukone hides baby bump

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer are walking toward their car. The actress is seen dressed in a brown t-shirt with her hair tied in the back. It looked like the footage was shot from inside a car. At first, Deepika did not see the camera, but when she noticed it, she hit the camera and walked away. It's unclear whether she was acting funny around the pap or was uncomfortable about being filmed.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted enjoying their babymoon. They were seen getting off a yacht, with Deepika leading the way in a brown long t-shirt that tastefully drew attention to her growing baby bump.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Deepika was pregnant. Confirming the news, in February, the couple took to their Instagram handle and shared an adorable post. Their announcement post featured adorable tiny clothes, balloons and shoes. The text on the post reads, "September 2024" and signed off as "Ranveer & Deepika".

Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section congratulating the couple. Priyanka wrote, "Mubarak." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your Best production yet!!! So so happy for you both... congratulations." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba getting his won baby with Boo Boo!!" Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Karisma Kapoor and others simply wrote, "Congratulations".