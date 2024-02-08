Advertisement

Deepika Padukone will headline the upcoming aerial-action film Fighter. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The trailer of the film was unveiled 10 days before the release, and the lead actress will seemingly give the momentous occasion a miss. Social media users have now highlighted that all might not be right between the actor and director.

Deepika Padukone says she will ‘miss her squadron’ on the day of trailer launch

On the day of the Fighter trailer launch, Deepika Padukone took to her social media account to share an Instagram story wishing the film’s team good luck for the launch. The actress noted that she would miss the event, by writing “Will miss my squadron”.

While the reason for the actress missing the event is unknown, the emoticons she used alongside her note hinted at her not being in the pink of her health. She also sent best wishes to team Fighter and wrote, "Good Luck team #Figthter #FighterTrailer." The trailer of the film was released at noon, today, January 15.

Deepika Padukone unfollows Siddharth Anand?

Ahead of the trailer launch and the release of the film, eagle-eyed fans noticed another detail that hinted at a tiff between the actor and director. Social media users claimed that Siddharth Anand follows a limited number of 20 people on social media. These profiles include Fighter actors Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karam Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. However, Deepika’s name remains missing from the list.

A user on Reddit has claimed that the director and actor have recently unfollowed each other. However, it is not clear if they were added to each other’s accounts previously or not. Fighter marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after their 2022 film Pathaan.