Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Groove to Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye With Papparazo at Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport when a paparazzo surprised them by performing the steps of Sher Khul Gaye.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her aerial action film Fighter. The actress will headline the film alongside Hrithik Roshan. In a now-viral video, Deepika can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Ranveer Singh. A paparazzi member who clicked pictures of the couple took the opportunity to groove to the actress’s recent song Sher Khul Gaye. A video of the same is going viral.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh enjoy as pap aces Sher Khul Gaye dance moves

On January 14, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted returning to Mumbai. The actors were greeted by paparazzi who clicked pictures of them upon arrival. In a viral video, the couple can be seen seated in their car when a media personnel stops them to show his dance moves. 

The cameraman then showcased his talents by recreating the hook step of Sher Khul Gaye from Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Deepika and Ranveer were left impressed by his gesture and cheered for him. The actors even matched his steps seated inside their car. 

Sher Khul Gaye is a quintessential party song from Fighter

On December 15 The first song from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, titled Sher Khul Gaye was released and it became a total party anthem. The song which has Hrithik bringing out his A-game to the table with regards to dancing also has a palpable chemistry between him and Deepika. The song has been composed by the music director duo Vishal & Shekhar, who are frequent collaborators of director Siddharth Anand. They have collaborated on all the albums in Siddharth’s filmography.

Sher Khul Gaye has been sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song has been choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar, making it the ultimate party number. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

