Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who announced their pregnancy on February 29, were recently spotted at the airport on the same evening. This was their first public appearance after the big announcement. The couple were seen twinning in white as they arrived at the airport in Mumbai. They are seemingly headed to Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Many other celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar arrived in Jamnagar. Pop icon Rihanna also reached the venue on Thursday.

Deepika-Ranveer Make First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

The couple who were spotted for the first time since their announcement on Thursday were seen smiling and posing for the paps. They also received congratulatory wishes from people at the airport. One of them also welcomed the couple with a flower bouquet. The photos are now going viral on social media.

On Thursday, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news of their pregnancy. They shared a cute note that read, “September 2024.” The couple is due this September. This will be their first child together. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018.

Celebs congratulate the couple

As soon as they announced the good news, their friends from the industry started congratulating them on the comment section. World-renowned model Ashley Graham said: “Omggg congratulations to you both. Calling it the “best phase”, actress Kareena Kapoor wrote: “Welcome to the best phase of your life.”

Ranveer’s best friend and “Gunday” co-star Arjun dropped a sweet message: “Baba getting his own baby with Boo Boo.” Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to welcome his first child too with wife Natasha, dropped heart emojis. Actress Sonam Kapoor too congratulated the couple.

Actress Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal said “badhai”. Actress Mrunal Thakur also congratulated the couple, who have worked in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raas-Leela: Ram Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmavaat”.

An excited actress Sonali Bendre said: “OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko.” Bollywood’s “quad” father Arjun Rampal said: “Fabulous congratulations.”