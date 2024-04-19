Advertisement

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of the action film Singham Again. A part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse the film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The shoot of the movie is underway in Mumbai. After her photos from the set leaked online, Rohit shared her official look from the movie on Friday. She can be seen striking Ajay Devgn’s iconic Singham pose.

Deepika Padukone as Shakti aka Lady Singham

Rohit took to his Instagram handle and shared Deepika’s look from Singham Again. Wearing a Khakhi uniform and sunglasses, the actress can be seen mimicking Ajay's well-known pose from the first Singham against a vibrant backdrop. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI. LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone."

Two days ago, Deepika’s pictures from the set leaked online revealing his look from the movie. The actress is among the many new entrants in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse. She will play the role of Shakti, reportedly Singham’s sister and a lady cop in the upcoming movie.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone looks fierce as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again poster

On October 15 Deepika Padukone shared her look of a cop from her film Singham Again and also revealed the name of her character - Shakti Shetty. The actress took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the film. The first picture shows the actress holding a goon by his hair as he lies at her feet. The actress while sticking the barrel of the gun in the goon’s mouth can be seen staring into the camera with a sinister laugh on her face and blood stains on her uniform.

Advertisement

Since the picture was shared on the first day of Navratri, it also gives a strong reference to the goddess Durga slaying Mahishasur at her feet. The other picture shows Deepika laughing with the barrel of the gun resting on her forehead. She can also be seen wearing bandages on her hands. The actress wrote in the caption, “Introducing…Shakti Shetty”. The Singham franchise, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is part of Shetty’s cop universe which stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh in the role of cops.