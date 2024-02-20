English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Deepika Padukone Returns To Mumbai After Making Debut At BAFTA 2024 | WATCH

Deepika Padukone made a stylish return in Mumbai after making her debut at the BAFTA Awards 2024 in London. The actress's video from airport is going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after making her debut at the BAFTA Awards. The actress was in London where she attended the BAFTA awards ceremony as a presenter. Deepika’s video from the airport arrival is doing rounds on social media. 

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish return from BAFTA

On February 20, a day after the BAFTA Award, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai. The actress touched down in Mumbai in an athleisure outfit. She donned a blue coloured tracksuit teamed with a long shrug for the travel. 

Deepika paired her look with sunglasses and white sports shoes. The actress tied her hair in a bun to keep her look chic yet comfortable. In the video, she can be seen greeting the paparazzi at the airport and posing for the shutterbugs. Her video from the airport arrival is doing rounds on social media. 

Deepika Padukone makes debut at BAFTA 2024 

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her hat by representing India at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The event took place in London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. Deepika presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language and her speech has since gone viral.

 

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone represented India at BAFTA Awards on February 18. Deepika presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer, who won the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for his film titled The Zone of Interest. While presenting the award, Deepika Padukone said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest." For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was also a presenter at the Oscars 2023. She introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu. The song won in the Best Original Song category. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose made India proud by winning the Oscar. Coming back to BAFTA 2024, Deepika Padukone made a style statement in Sabyasachi at the event.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

