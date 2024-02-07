Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 01:39 IST

Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty To Collaborate On Lady Singham Spin-off? Director Spills The Beans

Deepika Padukone will reportedly be starring in a standalone Lady Singham project, to be helmed by Rohit Shetty, spotlighting her character of Shakti Shetty.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone, Singham Again
A poster of Singham Again | Image:Instagram
The Singham cop universe might just get its first film with a lady cop in the lead. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone will already be marking her cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the role of Shakti Shetty. Rohit Shetty now, may just be planning on mounting a standalone film with Lady Singham, Shakti Shetty in the lead.

Is a Lady Singham film in the works?


In a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty, who has just seen through the release of the Sidharth Malhotra led web series Indian Police Force, opened up about his plans to make a standalone film centred around Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty. The director appeared quite sure of his plans to go ahead with a Lady Singham film, which he further shared, will be following the same blueprint as the other cop universe movies like Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba.

He said, "She is like one of the heroes and what we are doing with it is that we will go with her story. We will make a film which has only Deepika...it is her story...Like Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba, the films had already been made and people knew about them but with Singham Again we are introducing these characters and then we will tell their stories."

How Rohit Shetty got Singham Again's ensemble cast on board


Singham Again will feature a star-studded cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Speaking about how he got the long list of names to star together, Rohit Shetty emphasised on the fact that having worked with most of the actors personally, each of them trust that their skill sets will be effectively used in the film instead of just being reduced to a token element.

Shetty is currently in the midst of filming for Singham Again which will release on August 15.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

