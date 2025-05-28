Deepika Padukone's Revenge Colour Is Bold Red, Takes An Indirect Dig At Sandeep Reddy Vanga After Spirit Fallout

Deepika Padukone has been away from the big screens since the birth of her daughter Dua last year in September. However, she was reported to return with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas. A few days ago, it was reported that the actress backed out of the project after the director refused to comply with her demands. The actress, reportedly quoted high fees, said to be in the range of ₹30-40 crore, had refused to dub for the Telugu version of Spirit and requested an 8-hour shoot day. This "unprofessional" demand caused friction between Vanga and Deepika, leading to the latter's exit from the movie. Since then, the actress has been facing backlash on the internet after Triptii Dimri joined the project.

But it seems Deepika is in no mood to take up the backlash and indirectly slammed the director by stating that she stands by her decisions. Not to miss her bold red dress, which is doing all the talking.

(Deepika Padukone in a red fur dress | Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone listens to her 'inner voice'

On Tuesday, Deepika attended a Cartier event in Stockholm as brand ambassador. For the event, she opted for a bold red dress from the shelves of Ashi Studio paired with statement Cartier jewellery. During the event, she spoke to Vogue Arabia, where she opened up about the philosophy of her life and shared what keeps her balanced. "I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic," she said. The actress added that whenever she faces any complicated or difficult situation, she listens to her inner voice and makes the decisions. She stands by the decisions that give her peace. "That is when I feel most in equilibrium," she concluded.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, her fans believed that this was the message to Sandeep Reddy Vanga amid her fallout with the director. A user wrote, “She's hitting the nail on the head here.” Another wrote, "No one can speak like her." A third user wrote, "We stand with Deepika."

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversy in a jest

The actress was approached by the director to play a lead role opposite Prabhas in Spirit. While everything was final and they were about to lock the deal, a report went viral that the actress had pulled the plug, paving the way for Triptii Dimri. According to multiple publications, the actress demanded fair pay, an 8-hour working day and was willing to commit only a specific number of days. Not just this, she reportedly refused to dub the Telugu version of the film. These demands didn't go down well with the director, as a result, the actress exited the project. Soon after, netizens also came out in Deepika's support that her demands were not unreasonable.

(A file photo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Wikipedia)

However, after a few weeks, Vanga didn't take any name but called out a person for breaching his trust, putting down a younger actor and leaking the plot of the film. Hours after Vanga's accusations, more leaks regarding the Spirit plot surfaced. Bollywood Hungama shared exclusive details about Triptii Dimri's character from the Prabhas starrer. This made social media users believe that Deepika Padukone, or her team, might be purposely leaking the plot details to sabotage the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.