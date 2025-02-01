sb.scorecardresearch

Published 23:38 IST, February 1st 2025

Deva Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Outperforms Akshay Kumar's Sky Force

Deva Box Office Collection: The Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde starrer registered a slight growth on the first Saturday of release and has outperformed Sky Force.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deva released a week after Sky Force
Deva released a week after Sky Force | Image: Instagram

Deva Box Office Collection: The Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde starrer has failed to leave a lasting impression at the ticketing counter. The action drama opened to a decent collection at the box office and has registered a slight growth. However, the film has performed better than Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

Deva box office collection registers growth 

The Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva opened to ₹5.50 crore on day 1. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the action drama has registered a slight growth in business. The movie raked in ₹6.15 crore at the domestic box office.

Official poster of Deva | Image: IMDb

The movie has amassed a total of ₹11.65 crore in the two-day run. With the dismal performance of Deva, Bollywood's poor box office return in January has continued. Previous releases like Azaad, Fateh, Emergency and Sky Force have all failed to leave a lasting impression on the audience on the big screens.

Deva outperforms Sky Force on opening Saturday  

While Deva's box office performance has been insipid, it has fared less than Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Sky Force. On the second Saturday of release, the aerial actioner minted ₹5 crore at the domestic box office. The movie's total collection has amassed to ₹94.50 crore in the nine-day theatrical run.

Bollywood movies Deva and Sky Force are running in cinema halls
Bollywood movies Deva and Sky Force are running in cinema halls | Image: IMDb


Sky Force hit the big screens on January 24. Deva was released a week later on January 31. It is argued, that the Shahid Kapoor starrer has emerged as the first choice of the viewers since it is newer. The coming week remains crucial to assess the overall business of both movies. 
 

