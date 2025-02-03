Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Nears ₹20 Crore In The Opening Weekend

Deva Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Shahid Kapoor starrer has been underperforming since the opening day. Deva, which was expected to revive the business of Bollywood, fell flat at the box office. The movie minted only ₹5.5 crore in India. However, on the second day, it witnessed 16.36 per cent growth, which is ₹6.4 crore, at the box office. The first Sunday also witnessed a spike in the daily collection, nearning the opening weekend total to ₹20 crore.

Deva box office collection day 3

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer minted ₹7.15 crore at the box office in India. Deva had an overall 15.34 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday with the maximum reported in Chennai (41.50 per cent). Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹19.05 crore at the box office. Deva has managed to surpass Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Sonu Sood's Fateh's opening weekend collection.

However, the real test would be Monday (first weekday) collection as it will decide the fate of the whole week.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva hit or flop?

A group of X (formerly Twitter) users has already declared Deva a 'blockbuster'. Many praised Pooja Hegde's scenes, describing her performance as her ‘best time ever.’ One user on X called Deva Shahid Kapoor's 'career-defining' performance and labelled it a 'must-watch' film. They wrote, "#Deva Review MASTERPIECE ALERT! #ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, #Deva a must-watch."

Another's early review stated, "#Deva Review 4/5 #ShahidKapoor is at the top of his game. His acting is truly outstanding. #PoojaHegde shines in her role. The best part about the film is it doesn’t feel dragged at all, thanks to having only one song. The climax is (Not a remake, doubt cleared)."

What do we know about Deva?