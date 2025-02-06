Published 06:49 IST, February 6th 2025
Deva Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark
Deva box office collection: Seeing the 6-day collection, Shahid Kapoor starrer might conclude its opening week with over ₹27 crore.
Deva Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer has been steady at the box office since it entered the weekday. The movie did witness a 62.07 per cent drop in the collection on Monday, but since then, the movie has been earning over ₹2 crore, taking the total to over ₹25 crore. The movie had a low opening seeing the stardom of Shahid, but it picked up the pace over the weekend, taking the opening weekend total to nearly ₹20 crore.
Deva box office collection day 6
Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie minted ₹2.35 crore at the box office in India, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the 6-day collection, the total stands at ₹26.65 crore at the domestic box office. Deva had an overall 9.29 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday with the maximum reported in NCR (12.50 per cent).
Seeing the 6-day collection, the movie might conclude its opening week with over ₹27 crore.
Rosshan Andrrews compares the Mumbai Police remake Deva with the original starring Prithviraj Sukumaran
Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute, Mumbai Police and Kayamkulam Kochunni, called Deva one of his best works so far. Roshan said that instead of remaking Mumbai Police shot-by-shot in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, he and writer duo Bobby-Sanjay wanted to adapt it to the current filmmaking climate. He also justified changing the climax of Deva, which many who have seen the original, have not liked.
"The core thought of Mumbai Police was about the protagonist and antagonist being the same person. That was our approach to Deva as well. We revisited the themes, the narrative structure, and the visual storytelling." It seems the director prefers Deva more than the original movie Mumbai Police as he added, "Deva is, in my opinion, the best version of this concept. As a filmmaker, I always want to push my boundaries and upgrade myself, and I can confidently say Deva is one of my best works."
