Dhadak 2 Movie Budget Vs Box Office Collection: Is Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Hit Or Flop?

Dhadak 2 was released in theatres on August 1 and has been performing dull at the box office. Starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film clashes with Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar and has become the last choice of movie buffs at the big screen. Although word of mouth is fairly positive, Shazia Iqbal’s directorial has not translated into strong numbers at the box office. With a slow first weekend, the heartbreaking love story seems to be struggling to recover its production budget.

How much is Dhadak 2's budget?

At a time when viewers are looking for meaningful romance drama, especially after the success of films like Saiyaara, Dhadak 2 arrived at the right moment. However, it clearly failed to imprint a mark at the box office.

As per Filmbeat, the film had a budget of around ₹40 crore, similar to the original released in 2018.

Dhadak 2 failed to breach the ₹10 crore mark at the box office

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer opened with an average box office collection of ₹3.5 crore. The movie showed only slight growth over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 minted ₹4.25 crore on its second Sunday. In total, the film amassed ₹11.50 crore during its three-day theatrical run.

On the day of the release, critics and audience sang praises for Dhadak 2, calling it a “must-watch,” but the movie still failed to create a buzz. The holdover release, Mahavatar Narsimha, outperformed both the new releases, even on the second weekend of its release. And the coming Friday has another two big clash releases, War 2 and Coolie, leaving lesser space for Dhadak 2 to sweep audiences to the theatres.

