Dhadak 2 New Poster Reveals Release Date, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Romantic Saga To Hit Theaters On...

Dhadak 2 New Poster Out: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's much-awaited romantic saga is finally set to release in cinemas after several delays. Initially planned for November 2024 and later postponed to March 14, 2025, the much-anticipated sequel to the Dhadak franchise has finally jumped all the hurdles. A day after the censor board cleared the film, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions revealed the new posters featuring the lead actors. The striking posters reveal Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look along with the release date.

Dhadak 2 release date is out, get ready for passionate and thorny romantic drama

Taking to Instagram makers revealed two posters. Dhadak 2 first look shows Siddhant Chaturvedi with intense determination in his eyes, shielding his love from the world. The second poster shows a close-up of the Spirit actress' face as she holds the man she loves. The caption read, “Marne aur ladne mese ek ko chunna ho, toh ladna (If you ever have to choose between dying and fighting… choose to fight),” hinting at a love story centred around struggle and resilience, set to hit the big screen on August 1, 2025.

The post also included the stunning theme song of Dhadak 2, composed by Shreyas Puranik. It added the right amount of emotion and excitement needed for the announcement.

Dhadak 2 passes censorship roadblocks but with extensive cuts

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal and was announced in May last year. One year on, the shoot is complete, but the film's release was uncertain. On May 25, it has been reported that CBFC has reviewed the movie and suggested some cuts to it. Social drama Dhadak 2 has been awarded a U/A 16+ rating. Some dialogues referring to the cast atrocities in India have been altered.