Dharmendra Health Update: Bollywood's He-Man Discharged, Sunny Deol Requests For Privacy

Sunny Deol's team has issued a statement after his father, Dharmendra, was discharged from the hospital earlier today. In his statement, he assured the fans that the 89-year-old actor is recovering and requested the media and public to refrain from further speculation. He also urged the people to respect the family's privacy during this tough time. Towards the end, Sunny expressed gratitude for prayers and love towards his father. "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."