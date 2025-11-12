Updated 12 November 2025 at 10:32 IST
Dharmendra Health Update: Bollywood's He-Man Discharged, Sunny Deol Requests For Privacy
Dharmendra Health Update LIVE: Bollywood's He-Man was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. The 89-year-old actor is said to be 'stable' and 'recovering'. All through the day on Tuesday, the Deol family members were in and out of the hospital after the fake news of his death went viral online.
Dharmendra Health Update LIVE: The veteran star, who has given numerous blockbuster movies to Bollywood, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He will now be treated at home, as per the family statement. Earlier today, his younger son Bobby Deol brought him to his residence in Mumbai. On Tuesday, several reports claimed that the 89-year-old had passed away, but soon the actor's daughter, Esha Deol, issued a statement clarifying that he is ‘responding to the treatment’.
Dharmendra has a cinematic career spanning over six decades. He began his acting career in 1960 and has since featured in more than 300 films. He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which released in February 2024. He will be next seen in Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the titular role.
12 November 2025 at 10:32 IST
Watch: Doctors Sharing Update On Dharmendra's Health
Following Dharmendra's discharge from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, the medical team treating the veteran actor shared a video statement confirming that his recovery will continue at his residence.
12 November 2025 at 10:14 IST
Dharmendra Discharged: Emotional Fan Breaks Down Praying For Actor's Speedy Recovery
A fan of the veteran actor Dharmendra was spotted getting teary-eyed in front of his residence. He was seen holding a placard, praying for He-Man's speedy recovery. The video has surfaced after Dharmendra's discharge from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
12 November 2025 at 09:52 IST
Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa visits Dharmendra at his residence
Writer and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa was snapped arriving at Bobby Deol's Juhu residence to meet Dharmendra, who is recovering from his ailing health.
12 November 2025 at 09:48 IST
Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja on Dharmendra's health
Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was snapped at the airport on Tuesday evening, when a paparazzo asked her about Dharmendra's health. She said, “Meri dil se ye dua hai bas main acchi khabar sunn lu. Main bhi jaongi unko dekhne ke liye. Ho jaayenge woh theek. Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante. Ekdum first class ho jayenge woh (My prayer is just to hear some good news. I will also go to see him. He will get well. Punjabis never give up. He will be completely fine, first class).”
12 November 2025 at 09:43 IST
'Dharmendra will be under supervision of a doctor at home'
ANI quoted a close family member sharing an update on Dharmendra's health and revealed that now he will be treated at home under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU. “Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU,” a source told the news agency.
12 November 2025 at 09:39 IST
Bobby Deol covers his face while leaving the hospital
Bobby Deol, who discharged Dharmendra from the hospital, was snapped covering his face from the paparazzi on his way out of Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran actor was admitted on Monday and was reported to be on a ventilator. Soon, he recovered and would now be treated at home, as per the family's statement.
12 November 2025 at 09:41 IST
Dharmendra will continue his recovery at home: Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol's team has issued a statement after his father, Dharmendra, was discharged from the hospital earlier today. In his statement, he assured the fans that the 89-year-old actor is recovering and requested the media and public to refrain from further speculation. He also urged the people to respect the family's privacy during this tough time. Towards the end, Sunny expressed gratitude for prayers and love towards his father. "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."
12 November 2025 at 08:05 IST
Dharmendra has been discharged, confirm doctors at Breach Candy Hospital
Dharmendra, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, was discharged on Wednesday. His younger son, Bobby Deol, was snapped taking a veteran actor home in an ambulance earlier today. The news was confirmed by doctors at the hospital. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram showing an ambulance, carrying Dharmendra, leaving the hospital premises.
12 November 2025 at 07:47 IST
Bobby Deol reaches home with ambulance
Bobby Deol, who was snapped at Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday morning, was snapped arriving at his Mumbai residence, followed by an ambulance. It seems, Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital after brief hospitalisation.
12 November 2025 at 07:43 IST
Bobby Deol reaches Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday morning
Bobby Deol was snapped arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday morning to check on the health of Dharmendra.
12 November 2025 at 07:30 IST
Prayers for Dharmendra in his home town Phagwara
Dharmendra, who belongs to Phagwara, is concerned about the health of Dharmendra. In temples and gurdwaras across the city are praying for his speedy recovery.
12 November 2025 at 07:34 IST
Aamir Khan visits ailing Dharmendra
Aamir Khan, with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, visited Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital to check on the actor's health.
12 November 2025 at 07:36 IST
Hema Malini and Esha Deol leave from Breach Candy Hospital
Hema Malini and Esha Deol looked distressed as they left Breach Candy Hospital after being with Dharmendra since morning on Tuesday.
