Dharmendra Dies: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs Arrive At Sunny Deol’s Residence To Offer Condolences
Dharmendra Dies: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nandita Mathani, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and several others arrived at Sunny Deol's residence to offer their condolences.
‘He-Man of Bollywood’ Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving the film industry in deep sorrow. As the news spread, his friends, co-stars and well-wishers gathered at Sunny Deol's residence to support the family during this difficult time.
Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nandita Mathani, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and several others arrived to offer their condolences.
