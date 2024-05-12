Advertisement

Dharmendra is quite active on social media and keeps treating his fans with photos and videos from his farm. A few days ago, the veteran actor shared a photo of himself with a cryptic note.

Please don’t cheat a person: Dharmendra

Taking to his X handle, Dharmendra shared a photo along with a cryptic note, "Please don’t cheat a person who trust you blindly.” Soon after he dropped the post, his worried fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Well said, sir. But why cheat anyone?” Another wrote, "You are right paaji, love you.” Another wrote, "Nonetheless, such types of people are always being deceived, unfortunately!"

Please don’t cheat a person who trust you blindly 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d2qck91DiB — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

When Dharmendra met his 'purane yaar'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra shared a photo posing with Ranjit and Avtar Gill. In the image, they can be seen holding each other flaunting their bright smiles. "Goli, ………..Gill …..yaar purane ….. achaanak mill jaateey hain jab ….." read the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Dharmendra had a cameo appearance where he played Shahid’s grandfather in the film. Prior to that the veteran actor was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and garnered immense praise.

Next, he will be seen in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat. The biographical drama is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and follows the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.