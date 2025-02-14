Dhoom Dhaam X Review: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi Is 'One Time Watch Entertainer,' Say Netizens

With Valentine's Day and the upcoming weekend, the best way to spend the time is to binge-watch the latest films, and Dhoom Dhaam is one of them. The Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer premiered today, February 14, on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s know what verdict the netizens have given.

Dhoom Dhaam X Review

Dhoom Dhaam has garnered mixed reviews despite having a monologue of Yami Gautam, which netizens have compared to Kartik Aaryan’s one from Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). A social media user named Aashi shared a video from the film and wrote, “okay this monologue is EVERYTHING! it holds everything in my heart that i just want to let out. but every day, i stop myself from lashing out because if i raise my voice, i’m labeled as arrogant. i’m seen as rude #DhoomDhaam”.

Another social media user wrote ,”Dhoom Dhaam 2025- One time watch entertainer”.

A user named Guru rated the film Dhoom Dhaam: 2.5/5- Average romance, action, and comedy.” He further wrote, “Can't help making this pun -- watch it if you don't have any romance or action today!”.

“#DhoomDhaamReview:-2/5….It's an average film. Lack of fun elements in the script .lack of comedy .Story can be http://predicted.Music is average. For #yamigautam & #PratikGandhi nothing to do much for them in the film.They were ok”, wrote the third user.

All about Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam

Dhoom Dhaam tells the story about Veer Khurana and Koyal Chadda, a mismatched couple who get caught up in a cat and mouse game. Directed by Rishabh Seth, the film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

