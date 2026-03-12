Updated 12 March 2026 at 08:56 IST
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹21 Crore From Paid Previews, Film's Telugu And Tamil Version Collection Will Shock You
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on March 19. Tickets for limited shows on March 18 were made available days ago, and the Ranveer Singh starrer has already amassed a decent total from the paid preview show.
Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A sequel to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the hype around the movie is unprecedent and the same has translated into the box office collection as well. Ticket bookings for limited shows on March 18, a day before the film's release, commenced a few days back, and the movie has amassed a decent total from the paid preview shows.
Dhurandhar 2 sells over 4 Lakhs tickets for paid preview shows on March 18
As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the collection of Stree 2 for registering the highest records for paid preview shows. The Ranveer Singh starrer has 410444 tickets all-India, amassing a total of ₹21.37 Cr. The Hindi version of the film has dominated, contributing to over ₹20 crore.
However, the earnings from the Telugu and Tamil versions of Dhurandhar 2 have been staggering. The Telugu version of the Aditya Dhar directorial has amassed a total of ₹22,15,299, while the Tamil version has raked in ₹27,59,146.93. As per Sacnilk, the average ticket pricing of Dhurandhar 2 is ₹414 across India.
The sequel of Ranveer Singh starrer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from the original Hindi, unlike the first part of the movie. The pan-India release of the movie is likely to contribute to its overall business. A full-fledged advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 from March 19 has yet to begin.
Judging by the current pace of pre-sales, the Ranveer Singh starrer is eyeing a record-breaking opening at the box office on March 19. As per experts, the movie is on track to register a ₹200 cr day 1 collection. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
