Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹21 Crore From Paid Previews, Film's Telugu And Tamil Version Collection Will Shock You

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A sequel to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the hype around the movie is unprecedent and the same has translated into the box office collection as well. Ticket bookings for limited shows on March 18, a day before the film's release, commenced a few days back, and the movie has amassed a decent total from the paid preview shows.

Dhurandhar 2 sells over 4 Lakhs tickets for paid preview shows on March 18

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the collection of Stree 2 for registering the highest records for paid preview shows. The Ranveer Singh starrer has 410444 tickets all-India, amassing a total of ₹21.37 Cr. The Hindi version of the film has dominated, contributing to over ₹20 crore.



However, the earnings from the Telugu and Tamil versions of Dhurandhar 2 have been staggering. The Telugu version of the Aditya Dhar directorial has amassed a total of ₹22,15,299, while the Tamil version has raked in ₹27,59,146.93. As per Sacnilk, the average ticket pricing of Dhurandhar 2 is ₹414 across India.



The sequel of Ranveer Singh starrer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from the original Hindi, unlike the first part of the movie. The pan-India release of the movie is likely to contribute to its overall business. A full-fledged advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 from March 19 has yet to begin.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will feature Ranveer Singh in the role of Hamza | Image: X