Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Receives A Certificate; CBFC Reduces 4 Violent Scenes, Censors Abusive Words, More

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is the sequel to the blockbuster hit film Dhurandhar, released last year. The film opened with previews showing today, March 18, followed by a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. Ahead of it, the film has finally received the Central Board of Film Certification with an A (Adults Only) certificate. However, it came with around 21 cuts and mutes.

CBFC issues a censor certificate to Dhurandhar

CBFC issued a certificate not without a series of modifications and deletions in the interest of the public. According to the official censor report, Dhurandhar 2 is 15 minutes longer than the first installment. The run time is 229 minutes and 06 seconds, which translates to 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds. With this, Aditya Dhar's directorial has become the longest mainstream film in recent history.

Along with this, several abusive words were replaced or muted; reduced the visuals of hitting the head with a hammer, beheading and kicking. The officials also replaced the name and corrected dates of demonetisation in subtitles, corrected English subtitles as per dialogues and deleted the inappropriate text.

Not just this, the makers were required to submit an official permission letter to the censor board for using references to the Prime Minister and the actual footage in the film. This suggested that the film will have more real visuals from the incident that occurred in the movie.

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Dhurandhar 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far earned ₹29.29 crore in the pre-sales at the box office, selling over 7 lakh tickets across 19+ thousand shows in India. In the preview shows, the film has minted ₹42.71 crore in the advance. Adding both, the total stands at ₹72 crore (early estimates). The numbers are slated to change as a day is left for the film to hit the theatres.

Other than Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.