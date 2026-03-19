Dhurandhar 2: Surprise For Movie Buffs, Ranveer Singh's Spy-Thriller Features Two Post-Credit Scenes; Fans Urges 'Don't Leave Till Screen Turns Blank'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has finally hit theatres today, March 19, worldwide. However, Indians secured the first seat during the March 18 preview, which is why social media is filled with reviews. While everyone is praising the film, a few urged the movie buffs to stay till the screen is blank. Why? Because there are not one but two post-credit scenes.

Two post-credit scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Movie buffs who watched the preview show of Dhurandhar 2 revealed that director Aditya Dhar has added a surprise towards the end of the movie. While the director hinted at it, to everyone's surprise, there were two post-credit scenes. So those who were able to watch both informed the fellow audience to be seated till the screen goes blank. However, none revealed what the two credit scenes are about. It seems we will have to visit the theatre to find out the surprise Dhar has planned for us.

A user wrote, "#Dhurandhar2 This movie has not only a brilliant post credit scene but an amazing after post credit scene as well. Don’t leave your seats till the screen turns blank."

Another wrote, "Don't miss end credits. 2 post credit scenes are there."

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A third user wrote, "Don't forget to see post credit scenes of Dhurandhar: The Revenge."

"Btw there is mid credit scene and a small post credit scene in #Dhurandhar2... Post credit scene is not exactly worth waiting 5 minutes for, though."

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A user shared that the post-credit scene does not hint at a sequel, "#Dhurandhar2 Movie is soo good there is a post credit scene but does not tease any future sequel!"

Dhurandhar: The Revenge preview box office collection