7 March 2026
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Action Mania Continues In Ranveer Singh Actioner
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's action drama will hit the theatres on March 19, coinciding with Eid.
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer | Image: Social Media
The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have finally unveiled the trailer today, March 7. The film will continue from where Dhurandhar concluded. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles.
Watch: Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film will hit the theatres on March 19, coinciding with Eid.
7 March 2026