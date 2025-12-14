Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Outshines Animal And Jawan, Sets Historic Milestone On 2nd Saturday

Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, continued its record-breaking run at the box office, setting a "new benchmark" with the highest-ever second Saturday collections in Hindi cinema.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 53.70 crore on its second Saturday, breaking previous second-Saturday records and cementing its place among the industry's biggest hits.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, “HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN... 'DHURANDHAR' OVERTAKES *ALL* FILMS ON *SECOND SATURDAY* - SETS A NEW BENCHMARK... #Dhurandhar is now competing head-on with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right - the *second Saturday* collections of #Dhurandhar are the HIGHEST EVER in the HISTORY of #Hindi cinema. Take a look at the *Top 10* films with the biggest *second Saturday* collections... #Dhurandhar: ₹ 53.70 cr #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 46.50 cr #Chhaava: ₹ 44.10 cr #Stree2: ₹ 33.80 cr #Animal: ₹ 32.47 cr #Gadar2: ₹ 31.07 cr #Jawan: ₹ 30.10 cr #Saiyaara: ₹ 27 cr #Baahubali2 #Hindi: ₹ 26.50 cr #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 24.80 cr ”

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and backed by a gripping storyline, has been receiving exceptional response from audiences nationwide. Its second Saturday collection now surpasses several other major blockbusters, including Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs 46.50 crore, Chhaava at Rs 44.10 crore, Stree 2 at Rs 33.80 crore, and Animal at Rs 32.47 crore. Other notable films in the top 10 for second Saturday collections include Gadar 2 (Rs 31.07 crore), Jawan (Rs 30.10 crore), Saiyaara (Rs 27 crore), Baahubali 2 (Hindi) (Rs 26.50 crore) and The Kashmir Files (Rs 24.80 crore).

Dhurandhar's phenomenal performance is also reflected in its overall two-week figures.

Taran added, "#Dhurandhar is DEMOLISHING every record in sight - there's no stopping it anytime soon. #Dhurandhar [Week 2] Fri 34.70 cr, Sat 53.70 cr. Total: ₹ 306.40 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang.

The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.