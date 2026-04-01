Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees A Jump On 2nd Tuesday, Beats Dhurandhar's Lifetime Business

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable at the box office in India and overseas. The film, which witnessed a major dip on the second Monday, sees a jump of 9.7 per cent on the second Tuesday. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to surpass the ₹900 crore mark by the end of the second week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directorial earned ₹27.75 crore across 17,883 shows in India. Adding the thirteenth-day collection, the net total stands at ₹899.92 crore and the gross total at ₹1,077.41 crore. Overseas, the film has collected ₹8 crore, taking the gross total to ₹358 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹1,435.41 crore.

With this, the sequel has beaten Dhurandhar's lifetime collection both in India and worldwide. The film, which was released last year in December, earned ₹895 crore in India, while the worldwide gross stands at ₹1,307.35 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge registered an overall 28.02 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum registered in Jaipur (38.5 per cent).

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Meanwhile, the film is yet to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (earned ₹1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Telugu Version (₹1,234.10 crore).

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge get space in Hong Kong theatres

Despite the challenging runtime, a Hong Kong distributor, AA Tech, announced the theatrical presentation of the movie lasting nearly nine hours. Titled Dhurandhar marathon, the event will take place at Premiere Elements on April 12. In the official social media announcement post, the theatre shared that the movie exhibition will have 3 breaks in between. In the one-of-a-kind marathon, cinegoers will witness the complete arc of Ranveer Singh's transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Manzari to his journey back home.

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