Dhurandhar The Revenge Effect! Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Postponed, Makers Announce New Release Date

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla have postponed the release of the film to avoid the clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on big screens.

Ektaa Kapoor, who is one of the producers of the movie, shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Thursday. She shared that the movie's first show will be released in theatres on April 16 in the form of paid previews ahead of it's general release date on the following day.

"After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla: 16th April, with the first show starting at 9 PM," noted the statement from the Ektaa Kapoor.

This decision has arrived to avoid the possible division of the theatrical viewers due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, allowing both films the "space, focus, and attention they deserve." The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 10.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve. The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16th from 9 PM onwards," wrote Ektaa Kapoor in the post.

This is the second time that the makers have changed the release date of the film. Initially it was slated to release in theatres on May 15.

While sharing the statement, Ektaa wrote, "Love and Unity. BhoothBangla, paid previews begin in theatres 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards."

