Dhurandhar The Revenge Full Movie Uploaded On YouTube, Fans Alert Aditya Dhar And Team To Take Action

Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. The Ranveer Singh starrer has breached the ₹800 crore mark and is running houseful in theatres even in the second week of release. However, a version of the movie was uploaded on YouTube soon after its release of the movie.

However, X (formerly Twitter) users took to their accounts to share screenshots of the channel that had uploaded the movie. Soon, screenshots of the YouTube channel illegally streaming the movie went viral online. Well-wishers of the move and cinegoers who watched it on the big screens urged Aditya Dhar and his team to take action against the leak. The concerns seem to be addressed by the makers, and the video has been taken down. A click on the channel shows the video being removed. It remains unclear if the removal happened after the makers' intervention or the streamers' action against copyrighting.

As per netizens, when it was uploaded, the video was 3 hour and 49-minute-long film. The footage was blurry and appeared to be shot on phone camera. This comes after the makers issued a strict guideline against sharing spoilers of the movie online.

Dhruandhar The Revenge's release coincided with festive occasions including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.