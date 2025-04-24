Dia Mirza Makes A U-Turn Days After Supporting Fawad Khan's Bollywood Comeback With Abir Gulaal

Fawad Khan was all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with the movie Abir Gulaal. However, the association of the Pakistani actor in the film outraged social media users following the deadly terror attack on Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 unarmed, innocent tourists. Amid this, an old interview of Dia Mirza speaking positively about Fawad Khan's comeback went viral. The actress has taken to her social media account to issue a clarification on her statement.

STOP misrepresentation of facts: Dia Mirza reacts to her comments on Fawad Khan's comeback

Days before the Pahalgam attack, amid the promotional spree of Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal, Dia Mirza had spoken positively about the comeback of Pakistani actors in Bollywood. Speaking to a national media, the actress advocated for art to be a ‘medium of peace’. She also added that she would be watching the Fawad Khan starrer and hoped for it to open doors for further collaborations.



A screenshot of Dia Mirza's post | Image: Instagram

However, a day after the Pahalgam attack, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account to condemn the act of terrorism. She demanded justice for the victims and harshest punishments for the perpetrators. On April 24, Dia Mirza shared an Instagram account urging publications to stop misquoting her. She wrote, “To Members of the Media, STOP misrepresentation of facts. I did an interview for a film of mine on the 10th of April, in which I gave a quote, long before this horrific terror attack. Stop circulating my quotes NOW, weeks after and out of context. This is unethical and deeply offensive.”

India pulls the plug on Abir Gulaal