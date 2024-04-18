Dibakar Banerjee Condemns People’s Reaction To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Advertisement

Dibakar Banerjee collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2015 film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. In a new interview, the director expressed remorse for the conspiracy theories that surrounded the death of the actor. He detailed how the media and people became busy unravelling the cause and conditions of Sushant’s death rather than celebrating his films.

Dibakar Banerjee slams reportage on Sushant’s death

In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee recalled how Sushant’s death was covered in the media. He remembered, “When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut-off myself from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip. So, I had to walk away from the situation.”

Sushant Singh Rajput on the poster of Dibkar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy | Image: IMDb



The director added that he does not remember people saying ‘We are missing Sushant’. He also raised concern about the fact that no one mentioned that being an ‘outsider’, the actor accomplished such big things in the industry. He condemned that everyone was busy speculating and raising conspiracy theories.

Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies: Dibakar Banerjee

In the same conversation, Dibakar stated that the audiences had forgotten Sushant’s work and were only focused on the cause of his death. He commented, “Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where is that condolence meet? Where is the retrospective on his films?” He added that people who really loved him organised a screening of his movies.

A file photo of SSR with Dibakar Banerjee | Image: IMDb

He recalled, “Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories?” He finally remarked, “Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne.”

Advertisement

Dibankar directorial Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, starring SSR was based on the fictional detective created by the Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The movie also starred Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee in crucial roles and was co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Dibakar.

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead in his flat. The actor's death is currently being probed by the CBI.