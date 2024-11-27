Did Ananya Panday Compromise For Ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur? Actress Hints At Breakup Reason

Actress Ananya Panday, who reportedly broke up with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in March, has revealed that she will not compromise in a relationship now and shared her idea of romance.

Ananya was in a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, where the host asked the actress if she has been in a relationship where she has compromised herself.

“We all have… I have seen around that people have been… I have been… I am sure where I have changed myself a lot but not to the point ki itna kuch bura hua hai. I have realised that yes maybe I have not been myself so this isn’t the best situation for me,” said Ananya.

The host asked what she changed about herself and in hindsight realized, to which she said: “My likes and dislikes. Like I'll pretend to be as small as haan ‘mujhe yeh movie dekhni hai (I want to watch these movies)’ and I only do what my partner likes in terms of I'll only eat this kind of food, go to only these kind of places, I won’t go out because my partner likes staying at home…”

Ananya said that she has done that.

“But now I wouldn’t. Now I would want my partner to accept me as I am as I would accept my partner for whatever they are.”

Talking about her idea of romance, she added: “Idea of romance for me is someone who listens to me…. Remembering small things and just listening… I don’t always want solutions. Sometimes I want my partner to listen to me.”

It was in 2022, when chatter about Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship started doing the rounds on social media after they were seen together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped subtle hints about the two dating during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan, where she was a guest along with Sara Ali Khan.

In the episode, Karan asked Sara about the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, to which, Sara hilariously had said: "Night Manager," hinting at the series starring Aditya Roy Kapur.