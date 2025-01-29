Did Kareena Kapoor Help Saif Ali Khan When Attacker Intruded? Republic Asks First Eyewitness | Exclusive

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed at his Bandra home in Mumbai early morning of January 16. The Mumbai Police have arrested the alleged attacker and identified him as Mohammad Shariful Islam alias Vijay Das (30), a Bangladeshi national. While discrepancies exist over the Mumbai Police's account of the stabbing incident, leading to speculation over the entire incident, Republic reached out to the eyewitness in the case, who was at Saif's home in Satguru Sharan building on the day of the attack.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Mumbai on January 16 | Image: X

Republic puts forth burning questions for eyewitness in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

According to the police statement of Jeh Ali Khan's nanny Eliyama Philip, on the night of the attack, five staffers were with Saif, along with Kareena Kapoor and the couple's two kids – Jeh and Taimur. Kareena, in her statement, has maintained that she was present at home on the night of the attack, despite speculations arising over her Instagram Stories that hinted that she was at her residence and was instead at a party with Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Republic confronted an eyewitness in the stabbing case and asked her if Kareena tried to help Saif after the stabbing. Furthermore, we also asked her if she or Kareena were injured and how the attacker managed to break into the house. However, the eyewitness in the case refused to comment on the matter.

Mumbai Police say they have strong evidence against Saif's 'attacker'

The Mumbai police, who are probing the incident of the attack on Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday said they have "ample and strong evidence" against the Bangladeshi national arrested in the case. The Mumbai Police had earlier sought the custody of the accused to conduct a facial recognition test amid speculation whether or not the arrested was the same man captured on CCTV in the Satguru Sharan building.

Shariful Islam has been arrested in Saif Ali Khan attack case | Image: ANI