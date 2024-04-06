×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Did Randeep Hooda Sell His Ancestral Land To Produce Swatantrya Veer Savarkar? Actor Clarifies

Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar hit the theatres on March 22. The film is directed, co-written and co-produced by the actor himself.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda, who recently featured in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently clarified a report that suggested that the actor sold his ancestral land for the making of the film. In a recent interview, Randeep cleared the air and revealed how he gathered money for his dream project.

Randeep dismisses reports of selling ancestral land for Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda in a recent interview with Vaad laughed at the question of having sold his ancestral land. He said, "I did not sell my land, I sold the flats in Mumbai. ‘Itni zameen bhi nahi thi ki film ban jaye (I do not have enough land to sell to fund a film)."

He further revealed that he sold his properties in Mumbai to make the film.

Previously, talking about facing financial difficulties to make the film, the actor opened up to Ranveer Allahbadia and said, "I wanted to release this film on August 15 last year, then on January 26. I put everything into it. It didn’t happen… We had difficulties, because the team that was initially attached to the project, those people didn’t have the intention to make a quality film. They just wanted to make a film."

He added, "We had financial difficulties. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop.”

What do we know about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a 2024 film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film written, directed, co-written and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, stars him and actress Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on March 22. So far, the Randeep Hooda starrer has minted a total of ₹18 crores, according to Sacnilk.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

