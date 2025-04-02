Did Salman Khan's Whopping Fees For Sikandar Make Break Even Impossible For Film?

Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan, hit the big screens on March 30, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The movie opened to largely negative reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. The negative word of mouth has affected the box office of the movie as well. Sikandar is struggling to mint even ₹100 crore in India. Mounted on a budget of ₹200 crore, Salman Khan has reportedly taken more than half of it as his remuneration.

How much did Salman Khan charge for Sikandar?

As per Forbes India, Salman Khan is the third-highest-paid actor in Bollywood and the eighth-highest in the Indian film industry. With a net worth of ₹2900 crore, the actor takes home ₹100 to ₹150 crore for his films. In most of his recent films, the actor has also served as the producer, thus taking his remuneration in the form of profit sharing instead of drawing a salary. However, the same is not true for Sikandar.



Directed by AR Muragadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan drew a hefty fee of ₹120 crore for Sikandar, as per a report by Filmibeat. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her recent hits - Chhaava, Pushpa 2 and Animal earned only ₹5 crore to play the protagonist's wife in Sikandar. As per the report, Kajal Aggarwal took home ₹3 crore, Sharman Joshi earned ₹75 Lakhs, while Prateik Babbar was paid ₹60 lakhs for his brief appearance. Baahubali fame, Sathyraj, who plays the role of villain in the movie, took home ₹50 lakh for his role. The director AR Muragadoss was reportedly paid ₹20 crore for the project.

Sikandar struggles to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office