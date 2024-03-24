×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Did You Know Anil Kapoor Rejected Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar As He Deemed It 'Too Risky'?

Anil Kapoor is said to have turned down several roles in his longstanding career in Bollywood, one of them being Abbas-Mustan's revenge thriller Baazigar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is still a highly sought-after actor in the film business at the age of 67. Thanks to Animal's huge success, he closed out 2023 with a bang and started 2024 on a grand note with the release of Fighter. About the renowned filmography of Anil Kapoor, the actor turned down several roles in his decades-long career. One of them is Abbas-Mustan's directorial, Baazigar. 

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for Baazigar

In an old video, Abbas-Mustan talked about the time they took Baazigar’s script to Anil Kapoor for a reading. While the actor said he liked the story, he still politely refused to be a part of the movie. The director duo said, “When we were ready with the story of Baazigar, we first went to Anil Kapoor. He was shooting for Roop Ki Rani Choro Ki Raja and he said this subject is too risky. He said it’s good but I won’t do it. He refused politely.”

 

The film eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan and became the turning point of his career. It is regarded as his breakout performance that shot him to fame. It was a risk to play the anti-hero protagonist, but SRK's gamble paid off as the cult film went on to become a huge hit. Kajol and Shilpa Shetty were also part of the star cast. 

The film was recently announced to be making its theatrical comeback under the Retro Film Festival. Kajol and Shilpa posted the announcement on their respective Instagram handle. 

Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty and Kajol in a still from Baazigar | Image: IMDb

What’s next for Anil Kapoor?

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. While the actor hasn’t made her future acting projects public as of now, he will be producing Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bulandshahr Fire

Bulandshahr Fire

4 minutes ago
Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress 4th List

6 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana for KKR

12 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

16 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

24 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

30 minutes ago
BRS

Delhi Excise Policy Case

30 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor

Anil Was Offered Baazigar

33 minutes ago
arrested

IIT Student Detained

38 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

When Deepika Inspired SLB

40 minutes ago
Mitchell Starc

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH

40 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dating Mystery Man?

43 minutes ago
Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia

Moscow Terrorist Attack

an hour ago
moscow attack

Weekend Debate: Moscow

an hour ago
A shepherd from Rajouri has been booked for misleading local police with a fake abduction story.

Jammu Shepherd Booked

an hour ago
EC Announces New Voting Scheme For Kashmiri Migrants For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

EC Notifies New Scheme

an hour ago
KKR vs SRH live blog

KKR vs SRH live score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nostradamus' Predictions Revisited as UK Royals Face Health Battles

    World6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World7 hours ago

  3. Suriya's Fan Expresses Desire To 'Borrow' Him, Wife Jyotika Reacts

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  4. This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kangana Ranaut Visits Famous Baglamukhi, Shaktipeeth Jwala On Birthday

    Entertainment10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo