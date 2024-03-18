Did You Know Deepika Padukone Burnt Her Palm During Ram Leela Song Ang Laga De's Shoot?

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's electrifying performance in the song Nagada Sang Dhol from the movie Ram Leela became a huge hit. But behind the scenes, the actress faced a setback that many don’t know about. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie also starred Ranveer Singh and went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2013.

Deepika’s physical health took a toll on the sets of Ram Leela

Despite her enthusiasm to shoot the song, Deepika experienced severe pain in her shoulder and back just before filming commenced. This was particularly concerning given her history of back injuries sustained during previous dance sequences. Moreover, a Bollywood Bubble report indicated that she endured severe swelling and scratches while dancing on an uneven surface.

Deepika burnt herself on the sets of Ram Leela

The challenges didn't end there. While shooting another song for Ram Leela titled Ang Laga De, Deepika encountered yet another mishap. During a sequence where she had to hold a 'dhoop-dhan' (a metal bowl containing lit incense sticks), the actress accidentally burnt her hand. Despite the pain and discomfort, Deepika bravely continued with the shoot without complaint.

Designer Anju Modi took to her Instagram and detailed the incident. “In this particular scene, as Deepika swirls the earthen Dhoop Dhani in the air during the shoot, she accidentally burns her palm. This occurred as she held it for an extended period, resulting in the burn.”

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared a similar incident

The actress found herself amidst a whirlwind of activity as she was gearing up for the release of her two upcoming films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Despite her hectic schedule promoting the films across various platforms, the actress faced an unfortunate incident. In a candid moment shared on her social media platforms, Sara revealed that she accidentally burned her belly while getting ready.

Murder Mubarak recently started streaming on OTT. It also stars Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi among others.