Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Deepika Padukone, Sister Anisha's BTS Photos From Oscars 2023 Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone were seen having fun in an unseen viral photo from the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone with her team. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the maternity phase as she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. Amid this, her hairstylist took a trip down memory lane and pulled out a picture from his archives, recalling his days styling the actress for her red carpet-appearance at last year's Oscars. He shared an unseen photo of himself with Deepika and her sister Anisha Padukone, enjoying with the team.

Deepika Padukone's BTS moment from Oscars 2023

Last year, Deepika Padukone made the country proud by receiving an invitation from the Academy team to be a presenter. The actress took to the stage and introduced Naatu Naatu musical performance by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. However, minutes before she walked down the red carpet in a black off-shoulder ball gown by Louis Vuitton, her hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori shared a candid photo. In the image, Deepika, Anisha and the others can be seen in a vanity can, happily posing for the camera.

(A file photo of Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram)
(Deepika Padukone with her team | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Yianni wrote "Oscars moment ‘23 #1yearago 12.03.23," followed by a black heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, Anisha took to the comment section and dropped heart-eye emoticons. Apeksha Maker, co-founder of The House of Pixels, wrote, "We look lovely".

What is Deepika Padukone up to?

The actress is gearing up for the release of her next film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The science-fiction dystopian drama, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is based on Hindu scriptures. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is slated to release on May 9 after several delays.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

